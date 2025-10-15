Man killed after being hit by car in Karachi

Meanwhile, police have seized the car from the site of the accident and also arrested its driver.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A man lost his life when he was hit by a car in the jurisdiction of Memongoth Police Station in Karachi on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Kathor Toll Plaza where a rashly driven car hit a man who was walking on the roadside, as a result he died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to a nearby hospital. According to rescue sources, the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Meanwhile, police have seized the car from the site of the accident and also arrested its driver. Police have also launched an investigation.

