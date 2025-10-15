4.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

The local administration and rescue agencies are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to deal with any emergency.

SWAT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Swat due to earthquake. The local administration and rescue agencies are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to deal with any emergency.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the mountainous region of Mingora city at the depth of 47 kilometres.

