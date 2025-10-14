Gold, cash and Indian currency seized in raid on TLP office

LAHORE (Dunya News) - In a major development, police in Punjab have confiscated a large collection of gold, foreign and local currencies, and luxury items from a Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) office.

As per the details, the haul features about two kilograms of gold, a total of Rs11.42 crore in mixed currencies (both domestic and international), plus 50,000 in Indian rupees, alongside various high-value assets.

The seized foreign currencies encompass US dollars, euros, British pounds, Saudi riyals, Indian rupees, and more. During the TLP office raid, authorities also retrieved 1 kilogram and 922 grams of gold, 898 grams of silver, 69 luxury-brand wristwatches, 28 gold bangles and cuffs totaling 445 grams, 12 gold bracelets weighing 490 grams, 24 gold necklaces, chains, and pendants, and 46 gold rings amounting to 355 grams.

Additionally, 460 grams of silver items were recovered, including a single silver crown and 32 silver rings.

