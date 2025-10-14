Imran Khan warns of rising terror threat amid tensions with Afghanistan

Ex-PM Imran Khan has warned that growing tensions with Afghanistan could fuel terrorism in Pakistan, stressing that only political dialogue can bring lasting peace.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya New) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has warned that increasing tensions with Afghanistan may trigger a new wave of terrorism in Pakistan, emphasizing that the issue must be resolved politically rather than through force.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after a meeting with Imran Khan in the Toshakhana-II case, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, Senator Ali Zafar, and Barrister Saif shared the party founder’s message.

According to them, the formr prime minister expressed satisfaction over recent developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appreciating Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI lawmakers for their unity and dedication. He congratulated party members and said, “The right to govern belongs to those who have the people’s mandate.”

Imran Khan reportedly said that PTI strongly condemns all forms of terrorism. “The army is ours, and our martyrs are ours too. The blood of innocent people must not be shed. The solution lies in political dialogue, not bullets,” he said.

Barrister Saif told journalists that Imran Khan condemned the violence against the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and called for peaceful protests in response.

He added that Khan made it clear that he had no animosity toward the armed forces, saying, “My family is in the army. We must stop labeling people as traitors for having different opinions.”

The PTI founder also warned that attacks on Afghan soil could backfire, worsening terrorism inside Pakistan.

When asked about the National Action Plan (NAP), Barrister Gohar Khan said, “Many people are creating confusion without reading it. Our party had already mentioned NAP and targeted operations in our January all-parties conference press release.”

Responding to another question, he said he had not reviewed the revised NAP presented by DG ISPR but emphasised that PTI’s stance remains the same: “Military operations alone cannot solve these issues. We need a clear strategy and political consensus.”

Gohar Khan further revealed that Imran Khan was briefed on the recent visit of the Afghan Foreign Minister to India and reiterated that PTI does not seek confrontation but dialogue in the national interest.