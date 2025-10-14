Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts parts of GB

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 90 kilometres northwest of the Gilgit-Baltistan at the depth of 25 kilometres.

GILGIT (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale jolted Hunza and its adjoining areas in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Monday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gilgit-Baltistan due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 90 kilometres northwest of the Gilgit-Baltistan at the depth of 25 kilometres.

