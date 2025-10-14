48 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails reach Karachi

Fishermen's Cooperative Society played a key role in securing the release of the fishermen, who had been arrested from the Sir Creek area between 2017 and 2021.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Forty-eight Pakistani fishermen who were released from Indian jails have arrived in Karachi. The released fishermen had been arrested from the Sir Creek area between 2017 and 2021.

According to the spokesperson of the Fishermen's Cooperative Society, the 48 fishermen released from Indian custody on October 13 have now reached Karachi. After their release, the fishermen arrived at the Edhi Center in Karachi.

The spokesperson further added that the Fishermen's Cooperative Society played a key role in securing their release, while the verification process was supported by the Pakistani High Commission in India, the Ministry of Interior, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FCS Chairperson Fatima Majeed, along with her team, welcomed the released fishermen.

