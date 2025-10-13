Schools in Punjab to open as scheduled, universities go online

Punjab University and UET Lahore have announced online classes for October 14 while schools across Punjab will open as scheduled.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – All public and private schools across Punjab will open tomorrow as per the official schedule, while Punjab University and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) have announced that classes on 14 October will be conducted online.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed that all schools in the province will remain open according to the set timetable. He stated that no changes have been made to the academic schedule for schools and all institutions are expected to resume normal operations.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Punjab University said that on 14 October, all classes will be held online and the university will remain closed for on-campus activities.

Similarly, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore issued a notification confirming that classes will be conducted virtually on the same date.

According to official sources, both universities decided to shift to online learning in view of the prevailing security situation. The temporary measure has been taken to ensure the safety of students and faculty members while maintaining academic continuity.