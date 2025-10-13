Funeral held for 12 martyred soldiers in wake of Afghan aggression

Twelve Pakistani soldiers martyred defending the border were honored in Rawalpindi. Army Chief and top officials attended. Nation pays tribute to their ultimate sacrifice.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Funeral prayers were offered for the 12 soldiers who were martyred while defending Pakistan against Afghan aggression.

The solemn ceremony was held at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi.

According to ISPR, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir attended the funeral, along with federal ministers, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, senior civil and military officials, and a large number of citizens.

During the ceremony, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif paid tribute to the fallen heroes, stating that the nation owes a debt of gratitude to these brave sons of the soil who laid down their lives in the face of Afghan Taliban aggression.

He further emphasized that these soldiers were martyred resisting aggression from terrorist groups backed by India. He reiterated the resolve of Pakistan's armed forces to thwart any form of aggression or conspiracy against the country.