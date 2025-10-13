Pakistan Army wins gold at UK's Cambrian Patrol 2025

Pakistan Army secured a gold medal at Cambrian Patrol 2025 in the UK, outshining 137 teams from 36 nations in the world’s toughest military exercise.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise took place from October 3 to 13, 2025, in Wales. The Cambrian Patrol, known for its rigorous standards, marked its 66th year with continued professional excellence.

This year’s exercise featured 137 teams from 36 countries. The Pakistan Army team, led by Captain Muhammad Saad, delivered an outstanding performance that earned them the top honor.

ISPR stated that winning the gold medal is a proud moment for the entire nation and the Pakistan Army. Known for its high educational standards and professional training, the army continues to raise the national flag with honor.

Cambrian Patrol is widely regarded as one of the most challenging military exercises in the world.



