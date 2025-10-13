Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session begins to elect new chief minister, opposition walks out

Four candidates are in the run, including PTI’s Sohail Afridi who was nominated by the party chief, Imran Khan

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The oposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly walked out soon after session started on Monday to elect new chief minister after former leader of the house Ali Amin Gandapur resigned.

The session was due to start early morning with voting scheduled at 10:00 am through “show of hands.”

Four candidates are in the run, including PTI’s Sohail Afridi who was nominated by the party chief, Imran Khan. The nomination papers of all candidates have been approved. Other contenders include Maulana Lutfur Rehman from JUI, Arbab Zark from the PPP, and Sardar Shah Jehan from the PML-N.

Opposition Leader Dr. Ibad Ullah is out of the race, as opposition parties failed to agree on a single candidate.

Meanwhile, PTI has become active in an effort to have its candidate elected “unopposed, and has reached out to the PML-N and the ANP for support.

A PTI delegation held meetings with Federal Minister Amir Muqam and ANP leaders. Both parties said they would consult with their central leadership before making any commitments.

the total number of members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is 145; and 73 votes are required to elect chief minister. The number of independents supported by the PTI is 92, while opposition members number 53.

We want rule of law in the country: Ali Amin Gandapur

Addressing the session, former chief minister Gandapur said he offers advance congratulations to Sohail Afridi.

He said the PTI wanted rule of law in the country, and that all actions taken by him in the capacity of chief minister are on record. A government is successful when it is strong.

Gandapur said that when he assumed the office of chief minister, there was shortage of funds. There were only fifteen days’ salaries available; the opposition will certainly complain about funds not being given, but he has provided funds to the opposition’s constituencies.

The PTI founder has repeatedly said that he puts Pakistan above his own self, he added.

The former chief minister said that his struggle will continue for the people of Pakistan and the province. “Perhaps God has placed him here to vindicate him; if one proves oneself through loyalty and honour, one attains an important position in the world.”

He said that the PTI founder is making sacrifices for the nation today, and they stand firmly with him and will continue to do so. The PTI founder is fighting for the future of their children.

