Four candidates in race to become KP CM including PTI's Sohail Afridi

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is set to elect a new chief minister on Monday, October 13, at 10 AM, through a show of hands during a specially summoned session

According to reports, four candidates are now in the race for the chief minister’s slot.

They include PTI’s Sohail Afridi and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) Maulana Lutfur Rehman.

From the opposition alliance, Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Arbab Zark and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Sardar Shah Jehan have also submitted their nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the Awami National Party (ANP) has announced it will not participate in the election process.

Party spokesperson Engineer Ihsanullah stated that ANP will neither support PTI’s candidate Sohail Afridi nor become part of any “horse-trading."

In a related development, the issue of the outgoing chief minister’s resignation has sparked a new controversy.

Opposition parties argue that until Governor Faisal Karim Kundi formally accepts the resignation, the process of electing a new chief minister remains constitutionally questionable.

The voting to elect the new chief minister will take place on Monday, October 13, at 10 AM.

The election will be held through a show of hands during a specially called session of the provincial assembly.

The KP Assembly session has been officially summoned for October 13 at 10 AM. The Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notification confirming the updated schedule, noting that a previously planned session for October 20 has now been brought forward.

According to the notification, the session will be focused solely on the election of the new Leader of the House.