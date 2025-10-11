Khyber Pakhtunkhwa set to elect new Chief Minister on October 13

KP Assembly to elect new Chief Minister on Monday, October 13. Nomination papers due Sunday, with voting via show of hands scheduled for next day.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat has finalised the schedule for electing a new Chief Minister as CM Ali Amin Gandapur resigned from office.

According to the official notification, the election process will be completed within the next two days.

Nomination papers for the position of Chief Minister must be submitted by 3 PM on Sunday, October 12. Scrutiny of the documents will be conducted immediately after submission, and the final list of candidates will be released by 5 PM the same day.

Voting to elect the new Chief Minister will take place on Monday, October 13, at 10 AM. The election will be held through a show of hands during a specially called session of the provincial assembly.

The KP Assembly session has been officially summoned for October 13 at 10 AM. The Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notification confirming the updated schedule, noting that a previously planned session for October 20 has now been brought forward.

According to the notification, the session will be focused solely on the election of the new Leader of the House.

The political landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa now awaits the outcome of this pivotal vote, which will determine the province's next Chief Minister.