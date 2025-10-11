DPM Dar, Iranian FM discuss regional situation

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart to discuss regional developments, particularly the situation in Gaza and Palestine

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss recent regional developments, particularly in Gaza and Palestine.

They exchanged views on joint efforts of Muslim countries to promote peace and stability in the region.

Discussion on upcoming summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt also came up during the conversation.

Dar, Egyptian FM discuss Gaza situation

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar also discussed the Middle East situation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty.

They also discussed regional diplomatic efforts and coordination ahead of the forthcoming Summit scheduled to take place in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.