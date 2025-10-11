PTI backs Sohail Afridi for KP CM as assembly session called amid political heat

PTI’s provincial president Junaid Akbar stated that the party currently has 92 votes and is aiming for a total of 100

PESHAWAR (Zeeshan Kakakhel) – In a significant late-night meeting, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed full confidence in Sohail Afridi as their nominee for the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following the unanimous decision, a session of the provincial assembly has been called for today.

According to sources, the extraordinary meeting took place at the Speaker's House and was attended by PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, KPK Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, provincial president Junaid Akbar, and a large number of party lawmakers.

Sohail Afridi also participated in the meeting, where the party leadership and assembly members officially named him as their candidate for chief minister.

During the meeting, it was also decided to follow the constitutional and parliamentary procedures for electing the new CM. Sources further revealed that due to constitutional complexities surrounding Ali Amin Gandapur’s resignation, a fresh handwritten resignation letter has been prepared and will be sent to the Governor. Insiders suggest that this step may eliminate the need to move a no-confidence motion.

Speaking after the meeting, PTI’s provincial president Junaid Akbar stated that the party currently has 92 votes and is aiming for a total of 100. He also confirmed that efforts are underway to build alliances with other parties for support in the election.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session has been scheduled for 3:00 PM today. During the session, PTI is expected to respond officially to recent allegations made against the party. The political atmosphere in the province has intensified, and the next 24 hours are seen as critical in determining the future political leadership of KPK.

