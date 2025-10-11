Pakistan calls for application of rule of law to end occupation of Palestine, Kashmir

Pakistan calls for applying international law to end occupations in Palestine and Kashmir, highlighting violations and urging accountability to ensure peace, stability, and adherence to UN resolutions

NEW YORK (APP) - With the rule of law gaining greater relevance as the world grapples with increasingly complex challenges, Pakistan has called for applying this rule in cases of Palestine and Kashmir to bring an end to the decades-long occupation in those territories.

In this regard, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, regretted flagrant violations of international law and established international norms on part of some countries.

“Peace and security are under threat from military provocations, aggressive designs and illegal actions, including holding in abeyance of international treaties hitherto regarded sacrosanct,” he told UN General Assembly’s Legal Committee on Friday.

“We are seeing the disturbing rise of territorial aggrandizement and unilateralism,” the Pakistani envoy said during a debate on ‘The Rule of Law at the National and International Level’.

Highlighting the oppressive occupation of Palestine and Kashmir, he said that an end to impunity and decades-long occupations must begin with true adherence to international law – warning that without accountability, peace remains elusive.

In May this year, Ambassador Asim Ahmad drew attention to India’s aggression against Pakistan, calling the unprovoked attack “a grave breach of international law” that violated its sovereignty.



“Pakistan’s decisive, yet proportionate, incisive and befitting response was in exercise of the right of self-defence, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter,” resulting in downing of several Indian aircraft and inflicting damage on those Indian military bases and targets that were involved in aggressive acts.

“India attempted to establish a ‘new normal’, Pakistan’s response ensured that the only normal is the respect for international law and sovereignty of states, in line with the UN Charter.”

In the Middle East, Ambassador Asim Ahmad said Palestine has bled for long – from the inhuman, indiscriminate and illegal use of force by Israel against the civilian population of Gaza and beyond.

Noting that peace and development are inextricably linked to the rule of law, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the pacific settlement of disputes – a principle advanced through Security Council Resolution 2788, adopted unanimously under Pakistan’s presidency earlier this year.

“Security Council resolutions are themselves a part of international law and impose binding obligations on member states,” he said, adding that preserving its integrity through consistent implementation must be ensured in all cases.”

As the UN marks its 80th anniversary, the Pakistani envoy called for the democratization of international law to ensure that emerging norms remain inclusive and equitable, rather than “exclusive, restrictive, or discriminatory.”

In conclusion, Ambassador Asim Ahmad remarked, “The commitment we make to strengthen and advance the international rule of law will be a lasting legacy for posterity. It would help wean our world off anarchy, strife and conflict, and move us towards cooperation for maximizing global peace, development and stability.”