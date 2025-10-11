Balaj Tipu murder suspect Teefi Butt killed by firing of accomplices: CCD

Khawaja Tareef Gulshan, alias Teefi Butt, a prime suspect in Ameer Balaj's murder, was killed by his own accomplices during a police encounter in Rahim Yar Khan. A constable was also injured.

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Crime control department (CCD) claimed on Saturday that Khawaja Tareef Gulshan, alias Teefi Butt, who was a prime suspect in Ameer Balaj murder case, was killed in the firing by their own accomplices during an encounter in the Kot Sabzal area of Rahim Yar Khan.

According to sources, Teefi Butt had been in police custody and was being transported to Lahore when his accomplices ambushed the police convoy, freeing him from custody. The

police immediately launched a chase, and a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued between law enforcement officers and the armed gang.

However, during the firefight, Teefi Butt was fatally shot by his own companions. Police quickly cordoned off the area and began a search operation to apprehend the remaining suspects.

The Teefi Butt’s body was transferred to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

In the exchange of fire, a police constable, Noor Hassan, was also injured and has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The police are intensifying efforts to bring the remaining suspects to justice through a series of raids and operations.

