Interior Minister Naqvi assures full support for annual Tableeghi Ijtema preparations

A special prayer also held during the meeting for the flood victims

Islamabad (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday met with a delegation of the Tableeghi Jamaat to discuss preparations for the annual Tableeghi Ijtema scheduled for November.

The delegation included Anwar Ghani, Iqbal Mian, Muhammad Aamir, and Zahid Pracha. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the chief commissioner, and the inspector general of Islamabad were also present during the meeting.

Naqvi assured the delegation that the Ministry of Interior would provide full support for the successful organisation of the event. He stated that special assistance would be given to international participants in obtaining visas.

He added that, as in previous years, special counters would be set up at airports to facilitate arriving guests. “Providing ease and support for Islamic preaching is our duty and a source of spiritual reward,” he said.

The Tableeghi Jamaat representatives shared that last year, over 15,000 international participants from 108 countries attended the annual gathering.

A special prayer was also held during the meeting for the flood victims and for the country's peace, progress, and prosperity.

