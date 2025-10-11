One killed in Karachi road mishap

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to Jinnah Hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Muhammad Ashraf.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person lost his life when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Karachi on late Friday night.

According to details, the accident occurred near Malir Model Colony Check Post where an unidentified vehicle hit a man walking on the roadside, killing him on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to Jinnah Hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Muhammad Ashraf.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

