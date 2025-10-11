PPP decides to move no-confidence motion against AJK Prime Minister

It was decided in a meeting that PPP would nominate its own candidate for the premiership by forming an alliance with members from other parties.

KARACHI (Dunya News): The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to move a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Dunya News reported.

A meeting of the PPP AJK parliamentary party was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Faryal Talpur. During the meeting, it was decided that PPP would nominate its own candidate for the premiership by forming an alliance with members from other parties. Sardar Yaqoob will be the PPP's candidate for the position.

According to sources, the final decision will be made jointly by the leadership of the PML-N and PPP. The meeting was attended by parliamentary members of PPP Azad Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday (October 8) decided to withdraw from the coalition government in AJK.

During a meeting of PPP’s parliamentary party and core committee members, a resolution to leave the government was unanimously approved. Additionally, three names have emerged as potential candidates for the Prime Minister’s post from PPP.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Shah Ghulam Qadir in a statement said that they would prefer to sit in the opposition rather than remain in the current government, but emphasized that the final decision will be made by the party’s central leadership.

