PTI decides to convene KP Assembly session today to elect new CM

According to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, all legal procedures required for the election of the new Chief Minister will be duly followed.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has decided to convene a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly today (Saturday) for the election of new Chief Minister.

The assembly session is scheduled to start at 3:00pm today (Saturday). The decision to convene Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session was made during a meeting of top PTI leadership held at the Speaker’s House.

During the meeting, consultations were also held regarding the possibility of presenting a no-confidence motion against Ali Amin Gandapur, and various options were also discussed.

