Kundi, Fazlur Rehman discuss political, security situation in KP

The discussion also covered the upcoming Senate elections and by-elections in Chitral and Haripur.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi held an important meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and senior politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence on Friday.

During the meeting, both leaders held detailed consultations on the province’s prevailing political climate and law and order situation.

They discussed the ongoing security operations in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the challenges to peace and stability, and the political scenario following the resignation of the provincial chief minister.

The discussion also covered the upcoming Senate elections and by-elections in Chitral and Haripur, as well as the evolving political alliances and their possible implications for the province. JUI-F parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly, Maulana Lutfur Rehman, and Maulana Asjad Mahmood were also present on the occasion.

