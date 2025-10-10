PTI MPAs resign from all standing committees in PA following Imran Khan's directives

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers resigned from all the standing committees of Punjab Assembly, including their chairmanships.

The MPAs on Friday submitted their resignations in the Speaker’s Office, which has formally accepted them.

Acting Secretary General of the Punjab Assembly, Khalid Mahmood, stamped the resignations as received, confirming the ongoing wave of PTI withdrawals from legislative committees.

Earlier, MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas resigned from the Standing Committees on Environment and Home Affairs.

Similarly, MPAs Sana Karimi, Rana Shehbaz, Awais Virk, Malik Mumtaz, Farukh Javed Moon, and Sheikh Imtiaz had also submitted their resignations.

MPA Ahmar Rasheed Bhatti has also resigned from several key committees, including Energy, Law Enforcement, Legislation, Planning & Development, and Labour & Human Resource.

He also stepped down from the Business Advisory and Ethics Committee, submitting all resignations to the Speaker's Office.

PTI founder Imran Khan had directed party members to immediately resign from all Punjab Assembly standing committees, according to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

Barrister Gohar said that PTI currently leads 14 standing committees in Punjab.

He stated that the resignation directive was issued directly by Imran Khan as part of the party’s evolving political strategy.

This move follows a similar step taken last month when PTI lawmakers resigned from standing committees in the National Assembly and Senate on Khan’s orders.

The party is also planning to boycott upcoming by-elections, signaling a continued political struggle against the current government.