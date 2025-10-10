Lahore ranked second most polluted city as smog levels reach alarmingly high

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Air pollution levels in the provincial capital, Lahore, have reached an alarming stage.

According to the latest ranking, Lahore stands as the second most polluted city, with the average smog level rising to 183, increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses.

Citizens are being advised to wear masks and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities to protect themselves from the hazardous air. Authorities have urged residents to take precautionary measures, especially amid expected weather changes, to prevent health complications.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Lahore today is 19°C, with a maximum of 29°C expected. The current temperature is recorded at 22°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, the wind speed in the city is 3 km/h, while humidity has reached 77%, indicating a humid day ahead.

