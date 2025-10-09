PTI founder named Sohail Afridi as KP CM 'to facilitate terrorists', says Atta Tarar

Information Minister Atta Tarar has alleged that PTI founder removed KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur for failing to facilitate terrorists and replaced him with Sohail Afridi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar alleged that Imran Khan removed Ali Amin Gandapur from the coveted office of KP CM "for not effectively facilitating the terrorists."

He said that PTI founder has now named Sohail Afridi, "a terrorist sympathiser," to head the province.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister maintained that the entire PTI leadership is acting as "facilitators of terrorists."

He cited past statements of Imran Khan in which, according to him, the PTI founder referred to militants as “good people” and advocated for their rehabilitation and resettlement.

Tarar further claimed that during his tenure, Imran Khan brought militants back to the country, settled them safely, and provided them shelter. “Even today, politics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa revolves around these elements,” he said.

Meet Sohail Afridi - PTI's new nominee for KP CM

“Gandapur was told to facilitate and fully support terrorists, but he could not deliver on this mission,” said Tarar.

He added that Sohail Afridi has been brought in to provide complete support and facilitation to terror elements in the province.

Tarar warned the KP government and PTI that national security policy is – and will remain – formulated in Islamabad, not Kabul. “We will not allow this to happen under any circumstances,” he emphasised.

He also criticised the PTI’s rule in KP, stating that despite being in power for the last 12 years, the province remains plagued by terrorism.

The information minister also lauded the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces, saying their relentless efforts have prevented terrorists from gaining dominance.