Meet Sohail Afridi – PTI's new nominee for KP CM

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Wednesday nominated Sohail Afridi as the new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Afridi, a first-time member of the provincial assembly from PK-70, hails from Khyber district of the northwestern province.

According to reports, Sohail Afridi has a longstanding association with PTI and previously served as Insaf Students Federation (ISF) president in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the current provincial government, he held the position of Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Communication and Works.

Following a cabinet reshuffle, he was appointed as Minister for Higher Education.

Afridi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and is a businessman by profession.

In the last general elections, he secured a decisive victory from PK-70, defeating key opponents including PML-N’s Bilawal Afridi and JUI-F’s Hameedullah Jan Afridi by a significant margin.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur stepped down as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a directive from the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

Gandapur, who became the 18th chief minister of the province and took oath on 2 March 2024, has stepped down less than two years into his tenure.

The announcement was confirmed by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who stated that provincial minister Sohail Afridi has been nominated to replace Gandapur as the new chief minister of the province.