Pakistan Army vows swift response to Indian aggression, backs Kashmir and Palestine causes

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday chaired the 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The meeting opened with prayers for the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks attributed to Indian-sponsored proxies. The top military commander commended the resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces in their fight against foreign-backed terrorism and in conducting extensive flood relief operations alongside civil administration and law enforcement agencies.

The Forum undertook a detailed assessment of ongoing counterterrorism campaigns, operational readiness, and the evolving threat landscape. It reaffirmed that the Armed Forces remain fully prepared to counter any hostile designs against Pakistan in all domains.

STRONG MESSAGE TO INDIA

The Forum voiced grave concern over recent provocative and irresponsible statements made by Indian civil and military leaders, describing them as part of India’s pattern of stoking war hysteria for political gains. The participants warned that such rhetoric risks destabilising regional peace and security.

Commanders at the meeting pledged that any act of aggression by India would be met with a swift and decisive response, shattering any assumptions of geographic safety. The Forum declared that any attempt to create a so-called “new normal” would be countered with an equally firm and retributive “new normal”.

COUNTERTERRORISM & STRATEGIC COOPERATION

Participants reiterated the resolve to sustain comprehensive counterterrorism operations targeting networks of Indian-backed groups, including Fitna Al-Khawarij and Fitna Al-Hindustan. The Forum also lauded Pakistan’s recent diplomatic engagements and reaffirmed its commitment to global and regional stability.

A key highlight of the conference was the acknowledgment of the landmark Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The accord aims to enhance strategic relations, deepen multi-domain cooperation, and ensure a joint response to any external threats.

SUPPORT FOR KASHMIR AND PALESTINE

The Forum reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for self-determination under UN Security Council resolutions. It also reaffirmed solidarity with the Palestinian cause, expressing hope for an early ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The participants reiterated Pakistan’s stance in favour of a two-state solution, with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Concluding the session, COAS Asim Munir directed commanders to maintain the highest standards of readiness, discipline, and innovation. He expressed full confidence in the operational preparedness of the Pakistan Army across conventional, sub-conventional, hybrid, and asymmetric spectrums.