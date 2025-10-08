Lt Col among 11 Army personnel martyred, 19 terrorists killed in KP's Orakzai operation

11 Pakistan Army personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred as security forces killed 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an operation in Orakzai.

ORAKZAI (Dunya News) – In a major intelligence-based operation in Orakzai district on the night of October 7–8, 2025, the security forces eliminated 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists linked to Fitna al Khwarij, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, during the intense exchange of fire, Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif (39) and Major Tayyab Rahat (33), both residents of Rawalpindi, along with nine valiant soldiers, embraced shahadat while leading their troops from the front.

The martyred soldiers include Naib Subedar Azam Gul (38, Khyber), Naik Adil Hussain (35, Kurram), Naik Gul Ameer (34, Tank), Lance Naik Sher Khan (31, Mardan), Lance Naik Talish Faraz (32, Mansehra), Lance Naik Irshad Hussain (32, Kurram), Sepoy Tufail Khan (28, Malakand), Sepoy Aqib Ali (23, Swabi), and Sepoy Muhammad Zahid (24, Tank).

Security forces have launched a sanitization operation to clear the area of any remaining threats.

The ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism, stating that the supreme sacrifices of the martyred heroes will only strengthen the nation’s determination to achieve lasting peace and stability.

PM Shehbaz vows nation will never forget martyrs’ sacrifices

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for eliminating 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khwarij during an operation in Orakzai District.

Expressing deep sorrow over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif, Major Tayyab Rahat, and other brave soldiers, the prime minister prayed for the departed souls and strength for their families.

He said the sacrifices of Pakistan’s fearless sons would never go in vain and that the evil designs of Indian-backed terrorists would be crushed.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed that elements threatening Pakistan’s sovereignty would never succeed, adding that the government is fully committed to eradicating terrorism from the country.

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to security forces

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the security forces for their successful operation in Orakzai and paid rich tribute to Lt Col Junaid, Major Tayyab, and nine soldiers who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists.

He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the recovery of two injured soldiers.

Naqvi said the martyrs thwarted the nefarious designs of Indian-sponsored terrorists through supreme sacrifice, adding that their bravery and devotion will forever be remembered. “Every drop of their blood reflects our unwavering resolve to eliminate terrorism,” he stated.

CM Gandapur lauds security forces’ bravery

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of 11 personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and a major.

He extended condolences to the bereaved families and lauded the security forces for eliminating 19 terrorists during the operation.

He said, “We salute the martyrs and their families who laid down their lives for the nation. Their sacrifices have written a glorious chapter in Pakistan’s history.”

Gandapur added that these sacrifices will never be forgotten and will only strengthen the nation’s resolve to root out terrorism, reaffirming that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces.





