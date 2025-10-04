14 terrorists killed in security forces operation in Khuzdar

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) – 14 terrorists were killed and over 20 were injured in an operation conducted in the Zehri area of Khuzdar by the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were attempting to intimidate peaceful residents in the area, but the security forces foiled all their plans with a timely response.

Following the operation, local residents expressed joy over the army’s success and chanted slogans in support of the security forces. They stated that the presence of the Pakistan Army has ensured peace and stability in the region.

The ISPR further stated that the terrorists of Fitna-e-Hindustan are frustrated by repeated failures, and the recent operation in Khuzdar has dealt a heavy blow to their network.

Security forces reaffirmed their commitment to continue operations until the complete elimination of terrorism and the protection of the public is ensured.