PM Shehbaz summons senior party leaders to ease tensions with PPP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of senior party leaders to discuss efforts for a ceasefire between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to sources, the discussion will focus on rising political tensions between Punjab and Sindh.

The prime minister will also be briefed about the PPP’s recent walkout from the National Assembly, while senior PML-N leaders will inform him of the concerns raised by the PPP.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz today to convey a message from President Asif Ali Zardari. Sources said President Zardari has tasked Naqvi with defusing the growing political friction between the PPP and PML-N.

A day earlier, Naqvi met President Zardari at Bilawal House in Karachi, where they discussed the ongoing political situation and tensions between the Sindh and Punjab governments. The President directed Naqvi to play a constructive role in easing the situation.

The dispute reportedly began over the distribution of aid to flood victims. The PPP-led Sindh government insists that assistance should be provided through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), while the PML-N-led Punjab government has rejected this proposal.

Ministers from both provincial governments have since continued to hold press conferences criticizing each other over the issue.

