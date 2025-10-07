Mohsin Naqvi meets President Zardari to ease PPP-PML-N political tensions

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met President Zardari to discuss rising tensions between PPP and PML-N and promote dialogue.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Backdoor contacts have intensified to ease rising political tensions between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to sources, senior leaders of both parties have resumed communication, and behind-the-scenes efforts are ongoing to resolve differences.

Sources said that yesterday, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the country’s overall political situation, particularly the tensions between the Sindh and Punjab governments.

The meeting took place at Bilawal House in Karachi, where the President instructed the Interior Minister to play an active role amid the current political climate.

Zardari and Naqvi also agreed to strengthen coordination between allied parties.

Sources added that a conducive environment is being created to end the ongoing “dialogue war” between PPP and PML-N, while a significant meeting between PPP’s top leadership and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also expected this week.

