Lt Col among 11 Army personnel martyred, 19 terrorists killed in KP's Orakzai operation

11 Pakistan Army personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred as security forces killed 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists during an operation in Orakzai.

ORAKZAI (Dunya News) – In a major intelligence-based operation in Orakzai district on the night of October 7–8, 2025, the security forces eliminated 19 Indian-sponsored terrorists linked to Fitna al Khwarij, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, during the intense exchange of fire, Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Arif (39) and Major Tayyab Rahat (33), both residents of Rawalpindi, along with nine valiant soldiers, embraced shahadat while leading their troops from the front.

The martyred soldiers include Naib Subedar Azam Gul (38, Khyber), Naik Adil Hussain (35, Kurram), Naik Gul Ameer (34, Tank), Lance Naik Sher Khan (31, Mardan), Lance Naik Talish Faraz (32, Mansehra), Lance Naik Irshad Hussain (32, Kurram), Sepoy Tufail Khan (28, Malakand), Sepoy Aqib Ali (23, Swabi), and Sepoy Muhammad Zahid (24, Tank).

Security forces have launched a sanitization operation to clear the area of any remaining threats.

The ISPR reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate terrorism, stating that the supreme sacrifices of the martyred heroes will only strengthen the nation’s determination to achieve lasting peace and stability.

On Oct 4, 14 terrorists were killed and over 20 were injured in an operation conducted in the Zehri area of Khuzdar by the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were attempting to intimidate peaceful residents in the area, but the security forces foiled all their plans with a timely response.

Following the operation, local residents expressed joy over the army’s success and chanted slogans in support of the security forces. They stated that the presence of the Pakistan Army has ensured peace and stability in the region.



