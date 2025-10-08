Human errors, technical faults revealed in PR's 3-year accident report

A total of 113 accidents occurred out of which 36 were caused by human error and 77 by technical faults

ISLAMABAD (Hareem Jadoon) – Human errors and technical faults have been identified as the main causes behind accidents in Pakistan Railways over the past three years.

According to official documents, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2024, a total of 113 accidents occurred out of which 36 were caused by human error and 77 by technical faults.

The documents further reveal that out of 536 dangerous railway crossings across the country, only 168 have been upgraded so far. During the same period, Pakistan Railways operated 6,049 freight trains.

It is also stated that repairing six railway tracks will cost Rs 31 billion, with Rs 2 million required for the restoration of a single track and Rs 980 million needed to repair weak bridges.

To reduce accident risks, new projects have been included in the next fiscal year’s development program. These include Rs 19 billion for the restoration of the Hyderabad–New Chhor section, Rs 5 billion for the Lahore–Lala Musa and Rawalpindi sections, Rs 12 billion for purchasing track machines, and Rs 5 billion for reconstructing the China Creek Bridge.

Moreover, railway officials said that plans have been made to upgrade 1,414 kilometers of tracks in Punjab, 960 kilometers in Sindh, 173 kilometers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 33 kilometers in Balochistan.

