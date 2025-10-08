Nadra sets up counters abroad to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

According to a Nadra spokesman, Nadra counters have been set up inside Pakistani embassies in Canada, Italy, Bahrain and Jordan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Nadra has opened counters in Pakistani embassies in different countries to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in obtaining their required documents.

Nadra counters have become active in two Canadian cities - Montreal and Vancouver, while a counter has also been set up for Pakistanis in the Italian city of Milan.

On the other hand, Nadra counters have also been officially opened in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, and Amman, Jordan.

The spokesperson said that five new counters have been established abroad, while in the next phase, a Nadra counter will also be established in Rome, Italy.