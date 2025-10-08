Punjab governor says PPP supported govt in national interests

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider has said there should be no politics on natural disasters.

Addressing a ceremony to distribute relief supplies to flood victims by the Church of Pakistan here on Tuesday, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the floods that hit Punjab are a great disaster and test.

“The government was formed with the support the PPP. We supported them in national interest. This system will not work without us. It is sad if our good intentions and sacrifice are ignored due to politics.

Even if the numbers are complete, the system will not work without the PPP. It is not about apology but about honour and dignity. Dr Asad Qaiser has said it, but there is no guarantee. When the people give us the mandate, we will make Bilawal Bhutto the Prime Minister.

He said that many areas are still submerged in water and people are in trouble. “The flood affected everyone regardless of religion or caste. Today, interfaith harmony was demonstrated and Muslims and Christians were called to provide assistance.”

The Punjab governor said politics should not be dragged into such disasters. Sardar Saleem added that a person understands only when he faces this difficulty himself. “Twenty-feet water flooded the Theme Park, which ruined the hard work of people. Even today, water has not been cleared. We are aware of the difficulty of our sisters and brothers.”

He said that this is not the work of governments alone, adding the rehabilitation phase is extremely difficult.

The governor said that the government will conduct a survey and should also provide assistance. There are many mistakes in the survey, deserving people are left out. The landowner has suffered the most. The contractor should also receive assistance. Everyone who owns land should be taken care of and the survey should be conducted in a better manner, he said.