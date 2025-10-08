Top leaders of coalition partners can intervene to ease tensions: Sana

The prime minister and the president will resolve the matter. Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari can intervene in this matter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senator and PM’s adviser on political affairs Rana Sanaullah has said confrontation between PML-N and PPP after press conferences of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz has become a new topic for the media.

Speaking on Dunya News Programme ‘Dunya Meher Bokhari Kay Sath, Rana Sanaullah said war of words started after Bilawal Bhutto's press conference; Maryam Nawaz did not agree with Bilawal’s suggestions, Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz are both leaders of their parties.

“The prime minister and the president will resolve the matter. Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari can intervene in this matter,” the PM’s adviser said.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will talk to President Asif Ali Zardari after returning from Malaysia.

If there is a press conference on one side, there will also be one on the other. Now the media has found a new topic, otherwise earlier there was only talk about Adiala jail. Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto have given the media a new topic, Rana Sanaullah said.

The PLM-N senior said shocks will continue to come, but this system will continue, adding, “We have made the flood victims our guests.”

