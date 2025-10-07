PTI vows to fight 26th amendment, says judiciary at risk

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja says the 26th Constitutional Amendment undermines the judiciary; vows continued legal battle, calling it founder’s directive not to back down.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Salman Akram Raja declared the 26th Constitutional Amendment a critical legal battle, asserting that the party will not back down as per the directive of PTI’s founder.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad alongside senior PTI leader Babar Awan, Raja revealed that he had talked to the PTI founder during court proceedings a day earlier. He stated that the 26th Amendment had damaged the judicial system and was, in fact, part of a broader scheme against the judiciary.

Raja claimed that the amendment was designed to weaken the judiciary, reiterating PTI’s earlier warnings that its passage would severely impact judicial independence. He also shared that the party had requested live broadcasting of court hearings on the amendment, a plea that was approved today.

Calling the matter a “vital case,” Raja emphasized that PTI would continue its legal struggle, adding that the directive from the party founder was clear: “We will not retreat.”

He also briefly addressed the May 9th case, stating that only two police witnesses have so far been presented in court.