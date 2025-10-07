Supreme Court allows live streaming of 26th Amendment case

The Supreme Court’s eight-member bench, led by Justice Ameenuddin Khan, approved live streaming of the 26th Amendment case; hearing adjourned until tomorrow morning.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An eight-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ameenuddin Khan, heard petitions challenging the 26th Constitutional Amendment and approved the request for live streaming. The proceedings of the case will now be broadcast live.

At the start of the hearing, lawyer Shahid Jameel, representing Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, stated that objections had been raised against their plea for a full-court bench, and an appeal had already been filed. He requested that the chamber appeal be decided first.

Jameel further said there were also objections to the formation of the current bench, so their petition should be heard along with other related cases. After consultation, the bench directed that the petition be numbered.

Later, Khawaja Hussain Ahmad, representing Justice Jawad S Khawaja, requested the court to allow live streaming of the proceedings.

Read also: Supreme Court to hear petitions against 26th Amendment on Jan 27

Justice Ameenuddin Khan said that notices had already been issued for both petitions, explaining that if objections were raised against the bench, another bench would hear them; otherwise, the same bench would proceed with the live-streaming request.

He added that the issue of the full-court formation would be decided first, and the live-streaming matter would be addressed afterward. Khawaja Hussain Ahmad remarked that the entire nation wants to see what happens in the court.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail commented, “Our tragedy is that we misuse everything. We wanted to use live streaming to educate people, but instead, we were exposed through it.”

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman then appeared before the bench. Justice Ayesha Malik asked for the government’s stance on live streaming—whether it should continue or not.

Aamir Rehman replied that live streaming falls under the administrative side. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar responded, “So, you agree with whatever decision the bench makes.”

Later, the bench, led by Justice Ameenuddin Khan, approved the live-streaming request and adjourned the hearing until 11:30 am the next day.