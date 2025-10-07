India could not shoot down any Pakistani aircraft in May battle: DG ISPR

In an interview with the American magazine Bloomberg, General Chaudhry said that our military strategy has always been to include effective and efficient platforms and indigenous Pakistani technology

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army spokesman Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that in Maarka-e-Haq India was unable to shoot down any Pakistani aircraft.

He said we are prepared to acquire every kind of technology — whether indigenous or from the East or the West — but Pakistan is not engaging in an arms race with India; our defense budget is much smaller compared with India’s, we do not have unlimited resources.

The DG ISPR clarified that Pakistan has never attempted to manipulate or hide figures and facts, and that India could not shoot down any Pakistani aircraft in May battle.

General Chaudhry confirmed the effective performance of Pakistani weapons in the war, including Chinese in service with the Pakistani forces, and said that Chinese systems have proven to be highly effective in recent times.

The interviewer pointed out that a week earlier US President Donald Trump had confirmed that seven Indian aircraft were shot down, and that in Maarka-e-Haq Pakistan’s Chinese-made J-10C downed several Indian Air Force aircraft including Rafales.

According to Bloomberg, in August Pakistan also announced the addition of the Z-10ME attack helicopter to its arsenal; Pakistan uses Chinese weapons as well as US-made F‑16 aircraft.