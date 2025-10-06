ATC issues arrest warrants for PTI leaders in Sangjani rally case

An anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Zartaj Gul in the Sangjani rally case. The court adjourned the case until October 20.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, and Zartaj Gul in Sangjani rally case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra conducted hearing and ordered the authorities to arrest the trio and present them in court.

The judge rejected Omar Ayub's request for an exemption from appearing in court, emphasizing that none of the accused had appeared for the case proceedings previously.

During the hearing, PTI's legal team, consisting of lawyers Sardar Mohammad Sarfraz Khan, Amina Ali, and Murtaza Toori, appeared before the court.

Following the proceedings, the court adjourned the case until October 20 for further hearings.

The latest arrest warrants are expected to deepen the party’s legal and political challenges, with senior leaders—including Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmin Rashid, and others—already behind bars.

Read also: Lahore court extends Falak Javed's physical remand by 4 days

The party has also lost its opposition leadership in both the National Assembly and the Senate after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Ayub and Shibli Faraz following their convictions in the May 9 cases.

Adding to these external pressures, PTI is grappling with internal divisions, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur acknowledging last month that factions and tensions persist within the party.

