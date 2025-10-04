Lahore court extends Falak Javed's physical remand by 4 days

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A Lahore district court has extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Falak Javed for another four days in a case linked to an alleged anti-state tweet and the uploading of an inappropriate image of a provincial minister.

The order was issued by Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo after hearing arguments from both sides. Javed, who had previously been declared an absconder in the case, is scheduled to be presented in court again on 8 October.

During the hearing, the prosecutor representing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) stated that the accused was earlier declared a proclaimed offender and that one kanal of her property had already been seized in connection with the case. The prosecutor argued that Javed’s online influence was considerable, citing her following of 379,000 on social media, and pressed for a 20-day remand to obtain access to her account credentials.

Defence counsel Rana Abdul Maroof opposed the prosecution’s plea, terming the charges false and politically driven. He noted that while the First Information Report (FIR) included six names, Javed herself was not originally nominated, and her arrest was made due to her relation to her sister Sanam Javed. He further contended that despite a nine-day remand, no progress had been achieved by investigators, and that Javed had remained in custody without being taken out for recovery purposes.

After reserving its ruling, the court decided to extend Javed’s physical remand by four more days. The judge instructed authorities to present her before the court again on 8th October. The NCCIA has already registered a case against the PTI leader, who remains under investigation.