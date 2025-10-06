Continuity of policies, reforms essential for development: Ahsan

Ahsan Iqbal said that efforts are being made under Uraan Pakistan Program to put country's economy on constant growth trajectory.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that continuity of policies and reforms in all sectors are essential to achieve development goals.

Speaking at a ceremony in Lahore, Ahsan Iqbal said that efforts are being made under Uraan Pakistan Program to put country's economy on constant growth trajectory.

The planning minister expressed hope that stability in country will take Pakistan to new heights in next ten years.

He urged for coordinated efforts for improvement in education sector to ensure a more promising future for the youth.

The Minister called for learning from nations that have attained progress through consistency and scientific planning and research.

The Minister indicated that the government intends to make higher education accessible in every district.

