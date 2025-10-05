DG ISPR interacts with Balochistan University students

DG ISPR visited the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta, where he interacted with students

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry paid a visit to the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) in Quetta and held an interactive session with students on the Pakistan Army’s professional duties and achievements.

During the question-and-answer session, the DG ISPR highlighted the Army’s key contributions to national security and peacekeeping efforts. The discussion gave students a chance to clear the air about various misconceptions and better understand the Army’s role in safeguarding the country.

Faculty members and students lauded the session, describing it as productive and inspiring. They said such open interactions help bridge the gap between institutions and youth, and they hoped more sessions like this would be held across Balochistan.

One student remarked, “Today’s interactive session answered our questions in detail and removed many doubts. We want more of these opportunities so that the youth of Balochistan can stay informed and aware.”

The students also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for its success in defending the nation and upholding peace, calling it a matter of pride for every Pakistani.

