DG ISPR visits Kinnaird College, engages with Students on national security, media role

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Director General ISPR, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, paid a visit to Kinnaird College for Women University, where he received a warm welcome from faculty members and students alike.

During the visit, the DG ISPR held an interactive session with students and faculty, engaging in a detailed discussion on the professional roles of the Pakistan Army.

He spoke extensively about the army’s responsibilities, public relations, national security challenges, and the growing impact of social media in shaping narratives.

The session featured a special musical performance by a visually impaired student of Kinnaird College, which was met with high praise. Students also paid tribute to the martyrs and veterans of the Pakistan Army, acknowledging their sacrifices for the country.

The faculty and students appreciated the DG ISPR’s visit, calling it a positive and inspiring engagement that bridged the gap between youth and national institutions.