Pakistan, other Muslim countries welcome Hamas response to Trump's Gaza peace plan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Ministers from eight Muslim countries — Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Turkiye, Qatar, and Egypt — issued a joint statement on Sunday, welcoming Hamas’ positive response to US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal for Gaza.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the ministers also appreciated Trump’s call for Israel to halt its ongoing bombardment and his emphasis on implementing the proposed prisoner exchange deal.

They viewed the development as a step in the right direction toward achieving a ceasefire and tackling the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The statement highlighted Hamas’ willingness to hand over Gaza’s administration to a technocratic interim committee, a move that could pave the way for political stability and reconstruction.

The ministers called for immediate talks to iron out the details of the proposal and urged all sides to reach an understanding on how to put the plan into action.

They stressed the urgent need to end the war, ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, and prevent the displacement of Palestinians.

Emphasising the importance of protecting civilians, the foreign ministers warned against any action that could put Palestinian lives at risk.

They also pushed for the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza, unity between Gaza and the West Bank, a reliable security mechanism for all parties, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

In conclusion, the ministers reaffirmed their support for a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution — a vision that remains the cornerstone for peace in the Middle East.