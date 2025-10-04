Pakistan welcomes Hamas response to Trump peace plan, seeks swift end to Gaza violence

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed Hamas’ response to US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, describing it as a critical opportunity to end bloodshed in Gaza.

According to the Foreign Office statement, this development could pave the way for an immediate ceasefire, halt attacks on innocent Palestinians, ensure the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and allow unhindered humanitarian aid.

It also emphasised that Israel must immediately stop its offensive in Gaza.

Pakistan’s Statement on Hamas Response to Peace Plan: pic.twitter.com/wf2Be5FnEs — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) October 4, 2025

The FO statement highlighted that Pakistan appreciates President Trump’s efforts towards peace in Gaza and hopes they will result in a sustainable ceasefire, leading to a fair, comprehensive, and lasting political resolution. Pakistan affirmed it would continue to play a constructive and meaningful role in the process.

Trump says Hamas ready for peace, tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza

The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s principled support for the Palestinian cause and expressed complete solidarity with the Palestinian people. The spokesperson stated that Pakistan considers the struggle for Palestinian rights an inalienable entitlement, ultimately culminating in the establishment of a sovereign, viable, and contiguous Palestinian state based on the pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital. This stance aligns fully with United Nations resolutions and international law.

PM Shehbaz hails Hamas' statement as 'window for ceasefire' in Gaza conflict

Also toda, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said Hamas’ statement had opened a new path for a ceasefire and reiterated that Pakistan has always stood with the Palestinian people. He thanked President Trump and brotherly countries for their efforts, emphasising that Pakistan will work with all regional partners to achieve peace. According to the Prime Minister, the statement from Hamas brings Gaza closer to a ceasefire, marking a hopeful development in ending hostilities.