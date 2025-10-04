PM Shehbaz hails Hamas' statement as 'window for ceasefire' in Gaza conflict

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed optimism over a potential Gaza ceasefire, praising global leaders, including President Trump and Middle Eastern nations, for their efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed optimism over recent developments in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, marking a significant step towards a potential ceasefire.

The Prime Minister, in his message on X, praised the efforts of global leaders, particularly US President Donald Trump, and key Middle Eastern nations, for their diplomatic support in resolving the Palestinian issue.

"Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people," wrote Prime Minister Sharif, emphasizing Pakistan's unwavering support for Palestine in its struggle for peace and justice.

"Gratitude is due to President Trump, as well as to the leaderships of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia who met with President Trump on the sidelines of #UNGA80 for the resolution of the Palestinian issue," the tweet further stated.

He said the statement issued by Hamas has created a “window for a ceasefire and ensuring peace that we must not allow to close again”.

“InshaAllah, Pakistan will continue to work with all its partners and brotherly nations to everlasting peace in Palestine,” PM Shehbaz concluded.

Trump says Hamas ready for peace, tells Israel to stop bombing Gaza

US President Donald Trump said Friday he believed Hamas was ready for "lasting peace" and told Israel to stop bombing Gaza, after the Palestinian militant group declared it was ready to free hostages under his ceasefire plan.

Trump's statement marked the first time since his return to power in January that he has explicitly called on key US ally Israel -- which has yet to react -- to halt its bombardment.

"Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Right now, it's far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

Trump also shared the Hamas statement on his social media -- in an almost unheard of move for a US president -- as did the White House.

Trump later posted a short video message in which he hailed Hamas's statement and thanked US allies including Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Jordan for mediating.

"This is a very special day, maybe unprecedented," Trump said from behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, adding that "I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents."

