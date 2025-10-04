Pakistan, KSA reaffirm commitment to Palestinian cause

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterated their unwavering support for the Palestinian cause during a telephonic conversation between DPM Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their firm commitment to the Palestinian cause.

The commitment was expressed during a telephonic conversation between the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Saturday.

During the conversation, both sides agreed to remain closely engaged with Arab and Islamic partners, as well as the international community, to advance a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz hails Hamas' statement as 'window for ceasefire' in Gaza conflict

They reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts, including engagements and consultations among the eight Arab-Islamic countries and the United States in New York, aimed at achieving an immediate and durable ceasefire, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance, and to secure lasting peace in Gaza.

The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the Saudi foreign minister's continued engagement and constructive role in these efforts.

They also discussed recent developments, including Hamas’ response to the proposal of US President Donald Trump.