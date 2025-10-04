Indus Conclave 2025: Moeed Yusaf on future of education in age of AI

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Speaking on the second day of Indus Conclave 2025, Former National Security Advisor Moeed Yusaf has remarked that the country needs to provide a feasible atmosphere to get any benefits attached with AI as this field is highly complex.

He said: "We are providing degrees not education; we are not providing learning. Right now, we have 260 universities in Pakistan but what is missing is the high-quality and learned faculty. Because at the end of the day, somebody has to teach artificial intelligence. Nobody will come to learn AI on his own.'

He added,"We are talking about AI but first of all, there is need to provide the conducive environment. The country has to come out of mediocrity in order to get benefits from AI."

