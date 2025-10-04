Second day of Indus Conclave features sessions on politics, education and economy

Indus Conclave 2025 featured expert sessions on key issues, student performances, and interactive stalls, promoting youth engagement in national dialogue.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the second day of the ongoing 'Indus Conclave 2025', organized by the Punjab Group at Alhamra Hall, a series of wide-ranging intellectual and academic sessions were held.

The sessions covered topics such as literature, politics, economy, technology, and social issues.

A special session titled 'Pakistan’s Education Crisis' was also held, chaired by Zunaira Khalid.

Students from Punjab College added vibrancy to the event with a live musical performance. To engage attendees further, various stalls were set up, featuring food, jewelry, and books.

Indus Conclave 2025 is being recognized as a comprehensive platform at academic, cultural, and intellectual levels, providing the younger generation with an opportunity to actively participate in national discourse.