Pakistan, Egypt commit to collaborative efforts for lasting peace in Gaza

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Egypt on Saturday agreed to remain engaged and aligned in their efforts to help achieve a just and lasting peace in Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

The two ministers exchanged views on key matters of bilateral relations and regional developments, particularly the grave situation in Gaza.

They discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts, including consultations held among Arab and Islamic countries in New York, aimed at securing an immediate and durable ceasefire, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance, and advancing collective initiatives to achieve lasting peace in Gaza.

DPM Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for these efforts and noted Pakistan’s welcoming of recent developments, including Hamas’ response to the proposed peace plan, which offer hope for an end to the bloodshed.

He also extended an invitation to the Egyptian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan in the near future, which he graciously accepted.

